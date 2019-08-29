Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Duluth worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 4,431.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duluth to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.98.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 10,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,488. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.18. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.08 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

