DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 333,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,085. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $319.76 million, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $252,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,231.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 141,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.