Dreamcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $46,834.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,551,850 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

