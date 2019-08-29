Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE DRA.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.65. 50,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 394,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,054,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,170,512.28. Also, Director James George Eaton sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$41,579.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at C$60,731.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 421,800 shares of company stock worth $3,258,809.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

