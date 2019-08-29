DraftCoin Market Cap Tops $160,697.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $160,697.00 and $81.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,653,789 coins and its circulating supply is 8,653,789 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

