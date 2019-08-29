Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $9.18. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 11,449 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

