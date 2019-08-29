Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $9.18. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 11,449 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

