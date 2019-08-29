Donald Craig Martin Buys 10,000 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,796. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOW. Stephens began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

