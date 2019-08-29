Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.53, approximately 470,933 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 720,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Domo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 95.39% and a negative return on equity of 253.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 350.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Domo by 100.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Domo by 412.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

