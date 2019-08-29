Dollarcoin (DLC) Price Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $12,123.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dollarcoin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

