Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.67504644-27.67504644 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.52 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS.

NYSE:DG traded up $13.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $145.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

