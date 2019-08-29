Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS.

Dollar General stock opened at $141.03 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,440,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,728,000 after buying an additional 186,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.