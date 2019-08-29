Dogecoin Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, Bit-Z and SouthXchange. Dogecoin has a market cap of $291.77 million and $28.32 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00690167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,981,612,398 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, BCEX, Bittylicious, QBTC, Coindeal, Tidex, FreiExchange, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Graviex, HitBTC, Ovis, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Kraken, CoinEgg, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Bits Blockchain, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, YoBit, ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinEx, Coinsquare, cfinex, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

