Docademic Market Cap Hits $9.27 Million (MTC)

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Docademic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Docademic has traded up 3% against the dollar. Docademic has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Docademic alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.95 or 0.04859355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Docademic Token Profile

Docademic is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com . Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Docademic is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Kucoin, YoBit, LBank, Coinall, IDEX, OKEx, DEx.top, LATOKEN, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Docademic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Docademic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Docademic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.