Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Up 5.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $53.24, 2,976,629 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,860,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

