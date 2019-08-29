Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,484.56

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,484.56 and traded as high as $1,587.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,585.00, with a volume of 158,026 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,678 ($21.93) target price for the company. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,461 ($19.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,479.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,484.56.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

