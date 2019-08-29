Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,484.56

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,484.56 and traded as high as $1,587.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,585.00, with a volume of 158,026 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,678 ($21.93) target price for the company. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,461 ($19.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,479.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,484.56.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

