Digitalcoin Trading 47.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $50,560.00 and $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,408,333 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.