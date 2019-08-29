Desire Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Desire has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market cap of $12,078.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,464.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01776429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.02916050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00667484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00703947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00467816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009616 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,743,959 coins and its circulating supply is 9,143,959 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

