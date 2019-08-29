Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0338

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $81,062.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,691,423 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

