Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,767,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 5,485,600 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $974,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 159.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSE DK traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 994,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Delek US has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

