Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TACO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,056. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $416.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $7,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,060.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 266,535 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 925.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 193,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,570,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 163,611 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

