DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Tops $11,582.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $11,582.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, BiteBTC, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004107 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

