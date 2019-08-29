David Ross Purchases 10,000 Shares of Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) insider David Ross purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.50 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48).

The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of A$10.42. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of A$6.63 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of A$12.67 ($8.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charter Hall Group’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

