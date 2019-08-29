Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,284. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.70.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Data I/O had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.