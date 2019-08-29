Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,284. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Data I/O had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 25.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 30.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.