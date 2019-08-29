DAOstack Trading Down 26.1% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.76 million and $2,104.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00231000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.01347427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

