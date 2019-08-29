Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.72. 141,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,957. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

