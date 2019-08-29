DAEX Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, DAEX has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1.12 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.83 or 0.04940539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

