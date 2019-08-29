CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.48 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $20.48 million and $3.18 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00680871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BCEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, Koinex, Zebpay, Bibox, IDEX, LBank, Cobinhood, OKEx, Tokenomy, Binance, IDCM and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

