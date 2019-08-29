CVCoin Price Tops $0.11 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, HADAX and BTC-Alpha. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $263,071.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00231082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01354079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022288 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

