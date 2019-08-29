Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 39,692 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $510,836.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 63,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $830,974.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,153 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $66,370.64.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $11,565.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,298,000.00.

LEGH stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 384,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 126,958 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEGH shares. Oak Ridge Finl. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

