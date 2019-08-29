Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,500 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.62% of Cummins worth $166,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 41.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.60. 60,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.61%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

