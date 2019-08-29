CryCash (CRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,362.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One CryCash token can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. CryCash has a market cap of $420,757.00 and approximately $18,362.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 502.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryCash alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryCash

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,717,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.