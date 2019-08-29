Critical Review: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) versus Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Suzano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00

Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.34%. Given Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Schweitzer-Mauduit International is more favorable than Suzano.

Dividends

Schweitzer-Mauduit International pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Suzano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International $1.04 billion 1.01 $94.50 million $3.48 9.74 Suzano $3.68 billion 2.11 $87.47 million N/A N/A

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suzano.

Profitability

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International 8.30% 18.66% 7.12% Suzano 4.42% 5.44% 1.17%

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats Suzano on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based nets, films, and other non-wovens for filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

