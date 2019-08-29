Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.53. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 60.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 94,730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

