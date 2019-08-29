Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ORGO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research set a $12.00 target price on Organogenesis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $310.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.