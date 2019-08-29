Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 442,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,296.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,871,000 after purchasing an additional 292,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Credicorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,737,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,669,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,056,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

NYSE BAP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,008. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $199.83 and a 52 week high of $252.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

