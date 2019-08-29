Creativecoin Price Down 0.1% This Week (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creativecoin has a total market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creativecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Creativecoin Coin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org . The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

