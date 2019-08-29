Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) PT Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ BREW opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

