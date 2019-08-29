COZ Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (COZ)

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One COZ token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. COZ has a market capitalization of $652.80 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COZ has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00231861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.01351481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091980 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000426 BTC.

COZ Token Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. COZ’s official website is www.coinzest.co.kr

COZ Token Trading

COZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

