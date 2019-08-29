Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NASDAQ:NMXS) Head-To-Head Review

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Coupa Software alerts:

This table compares Coupa Software and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -21.22% -14.29% -6.16% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coupa Software and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $260.37 million 32.78 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -206.25 Net Medical Xpress Solutions $3.05 million 0.36 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software.

Risk & Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coupa Software and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 6 12 0 2.67 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupa Software presently has a consensus target price of $124.18, indicating a potential downside of 10.14%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.