County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Buys $26,040.00 in Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,066.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacob Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jacob Eisen purchased 1,380 shares of County Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $23,694.60.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jacob Eisen purchased 1,205 shares of County Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $21,485.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. County Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in County Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in County Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

