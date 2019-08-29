Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.33. Coty shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 180,248 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coty to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coty from $10.90 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3,576.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,556 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 333.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coty by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,527 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Coty by 2,237.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coty by 354.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

