Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $674-694 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.55 million.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.27-12.35 EPS.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $7.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.59. 430,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.21.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $314.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $326.27.

In other news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.16, for a total value of $378,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

