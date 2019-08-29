Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its Q earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.27-12.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $314.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.27.

COO traded up $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $328.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $3,785,876.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.16, for a total transaction of $378,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,727.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

