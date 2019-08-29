Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.27-12.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.635-2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.27-12.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $314.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.27.

Shares of COO stock traded up $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $328.59. 430,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $984,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $3,785,876.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

