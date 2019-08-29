Contrasting Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) & Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genomic Health and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health 11.69% 19.51% 15.05% Personalis N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Genomic Health and Personalis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health $394.11 million 7.12 $25.68 million $1.05 71.66 Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genomic Health has higher revenue and earnings than Personalis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Genomic Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Genomic Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Genomic Health and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health 0 9 0 0 2.00 Personalis 0 1 4 0 2.80

Genomic Health presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.74%. Personalis has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.84%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Genomic Health.

Summary

Genomic Health beats Personalis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. It offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. The company also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy; Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk prostate cancer, as well as to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 nucleus detect tests for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops Oncoytpe DXi IVD breast recurrence score test; and Oncotype DX GPS test. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has license and development agreement with Biocartis N.V. to develop and commercialize an in vitro diagnostic of the Oncotype DX breast cancer test; collaboration agreement with Epic Sciences, Inc. to commercializeAR-V7 Nucleus Detect test; and license and development agreement with Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc. to develop and commercialize new prostate cancer tests. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

