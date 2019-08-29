ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, CPDAX and Bilaxy. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $655,023.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007427 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

