Content Value Network Achieves Market Cap of $13.84 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00231000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.01347427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

