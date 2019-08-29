Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Construction Partners worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 4,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $781.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.25 target price (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

