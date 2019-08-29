Constellation Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $602,677.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,330,834 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

