Comparing SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tenable does not pay a dividend. SS&C Technologies pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $3.42 billion 3.43 $103.20 million $2.62 17.64 Tenable $267.36 million 7.98 -$73.52 million ($1.36) -16.20

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 7.22% 18.78% 5.59% Tenable -26.92% -65.80% -17.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 8 2 3.00 Tenable 0 2 7 0 2.78

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $68.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $36.13, indicating a potential upside of 63.98%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Tenable on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.